Starfield players are rating the game one month after release, and they’re controversial

A month has already passed since Starfield’s early access release, and players are sharing their ratings and reviews—ranging from perfect to those who think this is Bethesda’s worst release yet.

In a Reddit thread dated Oct. 1, players shared their experiences with Starfield, and there are many different opinions.

Some say the game is a masterpiece, claiming Starfield is even better than Bethesda’s Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises. But these opinions actually garnered the most controversy, with many players simply disagreeing.

The majority of players think this release is actually nothing special and doesn’t even come close to Bethesda’s previous games.

Those who rated Starfield highly, like that the game allows players to explore the vast universe and engage in new experiences on different planets. They counter the naysayers who claim the game is too repetitive, claiming players should have adjusted their expectations.

Other players, however, say their expectations are actually the main issue because Bethesda promised features such as “open world,” “exploration,” and “1,000 unique planets.”

With the vast amount of controversy since its release, Starfield has become one of Bethedsa’s releases that players disagree over the most. It has created a polarized experience for players, leaving some disappointed and others pleasantly surprised.

