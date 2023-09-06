Asmongold slams Starfield for its real problem of being ‘f**king boring’

Asmongold has criticized Starfield for being boring, underlining one major issue with the game.

In response to a video explaining you can’t fully explore planets in Starfield, Asmongold said that’s not the real issue with the game. The fact that planets are repetitive is the route of Starfield’s problem.

“So the problem really is not that you can’t explore the entire planet, the problem is that you’re a fucking idiot if you want to. That’s the problem,” Asmongold said.

“Because there’s no reason to go around and explore in Starfield. It’s all the same shit like I don’t know… went to like 15 to 20 planets and every single one was the exact fucking same. It had the same monsters, it had the same fucking areas, it had the same loot, it had the same combat, it had the same gameplay. And it was fucking boring,” the Twitch streamer added.

Related How to discover Planet Traits in Starfield

On top of that, Asmongold also criticized Starfield’s map, which has been another major problem for players. “They actually had the AI through the different soldiers and pirates in the game design the map. Because it’s the only way that makes sense to me it could be that fucking stupid,” he said.

Asmongold shames the same feelings as many players and streamers. Although most people agree Starfield is a fine game, especially fans of Bethesda, players have criticized it for being uninteresting. They experience the same repetitive enemies, locations, loot, and biomes on most of the planets they discover, without an absorbing story to back them up.

Many players agree it would have been better if Bethesda just created around 20 planets but actually filled them with story and originality. This way, Starfield’s universe would truly feel special and alive, instead of being just one huge filler.

On the other hand, many claim if you enjoy Bethesda games, you will also have fun with Starfield. Dot Esports also rated it highly.

About the author