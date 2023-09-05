Shroud gives his ‘honest’ Starfield review score, but it will probably change soon

Some Starfield players have already finished the game just days after its early access premiere on Aug. 31. One of them shroud, who gave his honest opinion on the game after completion.

The streamer and former pro rated the game 8/10, but he said this will probably change soon. The Polish-Canadian explained that after modders get to work on Starfield and add features to the game, his rating could further rise to 9/10.

“Honestly it’s an 8/10… With mods that will quickly turn into a nine. Me being a Bethesda fan, it is a 9/10, but if I wasn’t a Bethesda fan, I was just a normie playing the game, it’d be like a seven, seven and a half to an eight,” shroud said on his Sept. 4 stream.

Those who follow shroud shouldn’t be surprised by his rating. The streamer jumped into action on day one of early access and practically explored space all day long. Every fan of the streamer also knows he’s an avid Bethesda fan, so he and Starfield were a match made in heaven.

On top of that, he’s somewhat right about modders’ impact. Almost every Bethesda game has been heavily modded and improved thanks to it, and Starfield is likely going to be the same. When mods are finally available, the possibilities for the game will be endless.

When it comes to reviews, shroud has a somewhat similar opinion to the overall consensus, at least when compared to the critics. At the time of writing, Starfield (PC version) has an 88 Metascore on Metacritic. We rated it highly as well.

