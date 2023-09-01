Shroud goes chaotic evil in Starfield and immediately regrets it

Almost everyone has been playing Starfield since its early release on Aug. 31, including one of the most popular streamers nowadays, shroud. The Canadian tried to go chaotic evil in his playthrough, though he immediately regretted it.

Shroud quite quickly reached the city of New Atlantis on his first stream of the game and thought of an idea. He wanted to know what would happen if he just started shooting random NPCs—something we all do in any new Bethesda RPG. Without much hesitation, he started doing so, and instantly had second thoughts about it.

“Okay, I’m dead. […] Sorry, I was just curious,” shroud said, after loading up the quicksave he had made before opening fire on the innocent people. As you may have guessed, everyone turned on him, and would have overcome him in a matter of seconds—if he hadn’t clicked the escape button immediately.

That doesn’t mean Starfield doesn’t have evil playthrough options, though. With the branching main storyline and numerous side quests, we’re certain you can go rogue and be the most-hated galaxy pirate ever known. But, opening fire on innocent NPCs in a guarded city an hour or so into your playthrough might not be the best idea to start with. Unless, of course, you’re looking for the quickest and dumbest ways to die in the game.

Related Starfield players discover touching tribute to fan who died before release

With almost every gaming community creator jumping into Starfield with early access, we’re sure we’re going to see many more clips like this. In the end, people like experimenting in open-world games, and with theoretical endless possibilities in Starfield, it seems like a perfect game to try all your deadly and reckless ideas in.

About the author