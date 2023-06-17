Can you play Starfield on Steam Deck?

Starfield looks poised to set the new standard for the next generation of open-world role-playing games. But is the ambitious title from Bethesda going to be available on the go for users of one of the current generation’s most ambitious pieces of hardware, the Steam Deck?

After the lengthy Starfield Direct following the end of the Xbox Games Showcase during the 2023 Summer Game Fest, fans have been searching for every bit of information they can find about the interstellar game set to release in September. This search has also included any information regarding whether the game will come to Steam Deck or not.

We’re done our best to gather as much information as possible. Will Starfield come to the Steam Deck?

Is Starfield playable on Steam Deck?

Currently, Starfield does not have any listing for Steam Deck status on the game’s store page on Steam. A final decision from Valve may come soon, but we’re going to speculate as to whether or not the game will come to Steam Deck and how playable it will be.

Starfield could potentially be playable on Steam Deck when it releases, however, it will likely not acquire the Steam Deck Verified tag given to games that completely pass all tests when it comes to playability on the handheld system.

Other Bethesda-developed titles like Skyrim, Fallout 76, and Fallout 4 are all playable but not verified on Steam Deck. According to Steam Deck users, Fallout 4 was able to hit 60 frames per second on the device, but only at the lowest setting. Given that Starfield is certainly going to be more taxing on any system compared to Fallout 4, it’s tremendously unlikely that Starfield will hit 60 FPS on any setting on Steam Deck.

There’s a chance Starfield ends up being completely unsupported on Steam Deck. The game has some pretty beefy recommended requirements: An AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K processor, and either an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

We’ll wait for official confirmation about Starfield‘s status on Steam Deck, but if we’re being honest, this one will be best played on an actual gaming PC or Xbox Series X.

