How to get the best score in Grandpa’s Evaluation in Stardew Valley

Grandpa kickstarts your farming journey in Stardew Valley, but don’t assume he disappeared after signing those succession papers.

Embarking on Grandpa’s Shrine quest in Stardew Valley may initially seem daunting. You’re just minding your business when, one day, you run into a note on a shrine that says Grandpa will be coming to check on your progress in year three. I don’t know about you, but I thought I had left Performance Review meetings behind when I quit my Corpo life, but whatever, Grandpa. In this guide, I’ll help you get the best score in Stardew Valley‘s Grandpa’s Evaluation.

Where is Grandpa’s Shrine in Stardew Valley?

To find Grandpa’s shrine in Stardew Valley, head to your farm’s northwest exit and follow the path until you spot a stone grave-like shrine.

How Grandpa’s Evaluation works in Stardew Valley

A ghost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grandpa’s Evaluation revolves around a point system, with a total of 21 points available. However, you only need 12 points to achieve the best result in Stardew Valley.

During the evaluation, candles will light up based on your earned points. One candle signifies zero to three points, two candles for four to seven points, three candles for eight to 11 points, and four candles for 12 or more points.

Contrary to popular belief, there’s no strict deadline for completing Grandpa’s evaluation. Take your time and enjoy the journey.

Tailor your gameplay to your strengths and preferences. Whether it’s focusing on relationships, maximizing profits, or completing achievements, find what works best for you.

Can you redo Grandpa’s Evaluation in Stardew Valley?

If you’re not satisfied with Grandpa’s initial evaluation in Stardew Valley, you can request a reevaluation by offering a Diamond at the shrine.

Diamonds drop from any monster at the bottom of the Mines. If you haven’t reached it yet, look for Iron Slimes, Duggies, and Dwarvish Sentries. They may also appear in Fishing Treasure Chests or in Garbage Cans on extremely rare occasions.

How to get every point for Grandpa’s Shrine Evaluation in Stardew Valley

About to make Grandpa proud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gold earning

You can accumulate points by reaching specific earning milestones: 50000 gold, 100000 gold, 200000 gold, 300000 gold, 500000, and 1 million gold. The first five milestones reward one point each, while the last one rewards two points. This totals seven points for earning gold, which is already half of what you need to earn Grandpa’s approval.

Skill leveling

Another way to earn points for Grandpa’s Evaluation is to level up skills. Reach level 30 for one point and level 50 for another point. You might want to look into pursuing your Masteries once you’re done.

Friendships, relationships, and pets

You can also strengthen bonds with villagers to earn points. Reach eight hearts of friendship with five villagers for one point and 10 villagers for another point.

Pets are also friends. If you keep a strong bond with your pet by petting it regularly and keeping its water bowl filled, and achieving 999 friendship points with your pet, you earn one more point.

Milestones and achievements

Completing significant milestones such as upgrading your house, completing the Community Center, and obtaining the Skull Key and Rusty Key grants you one point each.

The following achievements also grant one point:

A Complete Collection: complete Pelican Town’sm museum artifact collection.

Master Angler: Catch every fish. You can check if you have completed this from the game’s inventory tab.

Full Shipment: Ship every item under the Shipment tab in the inventory.

How to track progress for the Grandpa’s Shrine quest in Stardew Valley

If you want to know how you’re doing, you can keep track of your progress by checking the relevant tabs in your menu, including inventory, skills, and relationships. The one thing you can’t check is your relationship with your pet.

One resource I can’t recommend enough to know your overall progress in Stardew Valley is Stardew Checkup. This website reveals all hidden details, including the pet friendship level.

Stardew Valley: All rewards for Grandpa’s Evaluation

Four candles for all my hard work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For perfecting Grandpa’s Evaluation, you get the Statue of Perfection in Stardew Valley. This statue yields between two and eight Iridium Ore every day.

You can turn Iridium Ore into Iridium Bars to upgrade all your regular tools into an Iridium Scythe, Iridium Fishing Rod, and more. This is also a great source of income in the game.

If you happen to misplace your Statue of Perfection, you can retrieve it from the shrine instead of searching through your chests for its whereabouts.

