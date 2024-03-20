How to get Turtle Pets in Stardew Valley

You can add a variety of animals to your farm in Stardew Valley. Many of them serve a purpose, such as helping you create a sustainable farm, while others, like the steadfast Turtle, are there to emotionally support your adventure.

The Turtle is a pet you can unlock and add to your farm as you progress through the game. Again, Turtles don’t directly benefit your gameplay or give you bonuses in Stardew Valley. They’re a pet you can somewhere on your farm, similar to the cat or dog you can choose from when you initially start your game.

How to unlock Turtles in Stardew Valley

You can speak with Marnie about adopting a Turtle pet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can add a Turtle to your Stardew Valley farm by placing a pet bowl. You may already have one for your initial pet, but you need to get a second one before the Turtle has clearance to join you. The pet bowl can go anywhere on your farm, but having it close to your home is always a good idea, to ensure you can regularly see your pets before you set out for the day.

You must reach maximum friendship with your starting pet before adding more to your Stardew Valley game. If you have not done this already, work on the first pet you already have at the beginning, and then when you reach maximum friendship, Marnie will send you a letter informing you that she now has additional pets you can adopt.

Now, when you’re ready to adopt the Turtle as a pet, make your way over to Marnie’s Ranch. This location is directly south of your primary farm, on the right side. You might be on your way to the location while working on the Big Tree quest in the same region. Marnie’s Ranch is open daily from 9am to 4pm, except on Mondays and Tuesdays. Speak with her to pick up a Turtle pet for your Stardew Valley farm, and you can find them wandering around your property. You can pick two: a 60,000 Gold Turtle Pet or a 500,000 Turtle Pet license, which features a Turtle with a purple shell.

Added in Patch 1.6, Turtles are similar pets to the Cats and Dogs you can adopt from Marnie. You can build up your friendship with the Turtle by interacting with them daily or watering their pet bowl when it is not raining.

