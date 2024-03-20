Category:
Stardew Valley

How to get and use a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley

You can stay out as late as you want now.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:09 pm
The player standing in front of a tent in Stardew Valley.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s nothing worse than losing track of time in Stardew Valley while you’re out exploring the Mines or hunting for forgeable goods only to suddenly pass out and wake up with lost belongings the next morning. Having a Tent Kit on hand is a lifesaver for avoiding this issue.

Recommended Videos

Tent Kits are a decently late addition and only become available following the 1.6 update, so there’s a good chance you aren’t familiar with them even if you’ve been playing for years. Here’s how to get and use a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley.

How to get a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley

The player standing in front of a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley.
No more passing out and losing all your belongings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary way you get Tent Kits Stardew Valley is by crafting them yourself. But there are also two other ways you can earn a couple for free.

  • There are three Tent Kits sitting in a box on Ginger Island. You first need to fix up Willy’s boat to access this area, and you’ll also unlock a special 1.6 achievement when you do. Once you’re on Ginger Island, head into the eastern jungle region and open the box in the corner to get your Tent Kits.
  • Getting first place in the Trout Derby Festival always rewards you with one Tent Kit.

How to get the Tent Kit crafting recipe in Stardew Valley

You automatically unlock the Tent Kit crafting recipe upon reaching level eight in the Foraging skill. All Tent Kits are single-use items, so once you use one, it’s gone forever, which means you need the recipe to reliably have access to them.

The Level eight Foraging level up screen in Stardew Valley.
You have to level up quite a bit to unlock them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley

Crafting a Tent Kit requires 10 Hardwood, 25 Fiber, and one Cloth. This is a decent amount of resources, so you should ensure you have a Big Chest ready to store extra in so you can make this item whenever needed.

  • Hardwood can be obtained by:
    • Chopping down Mahogany Trees
    • Breaking large stumps
    • Chopping large logs
    • Placing a Woodskip fish in a Fish Pond
  • Fiber is a very common resource you can obtain in a variety of ways, including:
    • Chopping down weeds
    • Harvesting Fiber Seeds
    • Taking down Wilderness Golems
    • Purchasing it from the Desert Trader
  • Cloth is the overall toughest item to get for this recipe and can be obtained by:
    • Converting Wool at a Loom
    • Feeding Soggy Newspaper to a Recycling Machine
    • Vanquishing Mummys
    • Purchasing it from the Desert Trader
    • Receiving it as a random gift in the mail from Emily

How to use a Tent Kit in Stardew Valley

With your Tent Kit crafted, all you have to do to use it is hover over this item and place it wherever you want to set up for the night. Walk up to it and interact with it as you would with any door to rest for the evening.

In the morning, you’ll wake up exactly where the Tent Kit was placed, but it will be gone. All Tent Kits have just one use and vanish immediately after they’ve served their purpose.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock and enter the Mines in Stardew Valley
The Mines interior with stones and geodes and bugs in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to unlock and enter the Mines in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley
Image of a Stardew Valley character standing outside of a home.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to win the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley
The Movie Theater in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to win the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock and enter the Mines in Stardew Valley
The Mines interior with stones and geodes and bugs in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to unlock and enter the Mines in Stardew Valley
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley
Image of a Stardew Valley character standing outside of a home.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How get the Meowmere in Stardew Valley
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to win the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley
The Movie Theater in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
How to win the Egg Hunt Festival in Stardew Valley
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 20, 2024
Author
Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.