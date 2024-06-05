Is Star Wars: Hunters canon?

Star Wars: Hunters is the latest title to tackle the action of the hero shooter genre, and before it even had a chance to leave the ground and jump into Lightspeed, the subject of “canon” was pelted at its windshield.

Canon is sacred to even casual fans of a franchise. Any character action or event considered lore as part of an overarching franchise is heavily scrutinized—usually leading to mass hysteria and night-long Reddit debates. When you mention Star Wars and canon in the same breath, ears are guaranteed to perk up.

This is why we’re here today to address whether Star Wars: Hunters is considered canon and part of the decades-long lore or a standalone entry of its own accord.

Is Star Wars: Hunters considered canon? Explained

Wookie mistake. Image via Zynga

Yes, Star Wars: Hunters is considered canon, and everything in the game contributes to the holistic nature of Star Wars.

This was confirmed by the Radio Times, which got the official nod from the developers in an exclusive interview. “Having a game that exists in canon in the universe is a massive privilege,” senior art director Richard Kemp said.

So, anything happening or any character decisions made are ingrained in the individual forever in the wider context of Star Wars. It doesn’t matter if it’s the main Star Wars films, spin-offs, animated TV shows, or even the Star Wars Jedi games, Star Wars: Hunters is lore.

