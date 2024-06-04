How Star Wars: Hunters’ Ranked Mode works

The launch of Star Wars: Hunters showcases several fun casual modes but also a Ranked Mode that most don’t know about because it’s locked at the start of the free-to-play arena battler. Here’s everything you need to know to get you climbing the SWH Ranked ladder.

How to unlock Ranked Mode in Star Wars: Hunters

Start ranking up the ladder once you reach level 11 to earn even more rewards. Image via Zynga

For the launch of Star Wars: Hunters, the level to unlock Ranked Mode was pushed back from six to 11. During early testing, the level to unlock Ranked Mode was six. Zynga changed the level to 11 through Patch 0.19. Zynga did not explain why the level to unlocked Ranked mode was pushed back.

Once you reach level 11 in Star Wars: Hunters, a green box will appear on your screen, letting you know the mode is now unlocked.

What Star Wars: Hunters game modes are in Ranked?

The Ranked Mode in Star: Wars Hunters randomly chooses one of three game modes for you to compete in: Squad Brawl, Dynamic Control, and Trophy Case.

How long is a Ranked season in Star Wars: Hunters?

Each Ranked season in Star Wars: Hunters is slated to run for seven weeks. A reset will occur after the season ends, but Zynga has yet to announce whether it will be a soft or hard reset.

What are Leagues and Divisions in Star Wars: Hunters Ranked Mode?

Losses may cause a demotion within Divisions and Leagues. Image via Zynga and Lucasfilm Games

The Ranked Mode in Star Wars: Hunters is broken into five Leagues, much like tier levels in other games. The five League tiers are Bronzium, Chromium, Aurodium, Beskar, and Kyber. Each League has three divisions.

How do Ranked points work in Star Wars: Hunters?

Players are given a score at the end of a Star Wars: Hunters Ranked match. The League you are in will determine the points increase or decrease based on a win or loss within the most recently played match.

A match played in Bronzium League may reward you 100 points for winning a match but only take 25 away for losing. As you get into the higher Leagues, points earned and taken away for a win or loss are equal. You can also earn additional points based on individual performance during a match, which can help if your team loses and you have an outstanding performance.

While you rank up through the Star Wars: Hunters Divisions and Leagues, rewards are provided. You can lose rank based on multiple losses, but you won’t lose any rewards received.

What are the Star Wars: Hunters Ranked rewards?

Currency and Hunter Fame rewards

Five Ranked Limited Edition avatars (one for completing each League)

One Epic skin and weapon wrap set

One Legendary skin and weapon wrap set

