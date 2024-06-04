How to unlock characters in Star Wars Hunters

In the Outer Rim arena where Star Wars Hunters takes place, there’s a unique cast of characters fighting it out for glory and fame. For players joining after the game’s June 4 launch, one of the early goals should be unlocking as many characters as possible.

There are a number of different playstyle archetypes in Star Wars Hunters, including the bruising melee Wookiee warrior Grozz, the sharpshooter Diago, and the Jedi droid J-3DI. With so many different types, it’s important to unlock them all to give yourself the chance to try out different playstyles.

For aspiring hunters, there are several ways in which they can unlock new characters in Star Wars Hunters.

How to unlock new Hunters in Star Wars Hunters

Welcome to the team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three Hunters can be unlocked instantly after you start the game for the first time.

is the first Hunter given to you. Imara Vex is a bounty hunter who plays like a straightforward ranged character with a missile launcher, a grappling hook, and a powerful Seeker Salvo ultimate. After two tutorial matches, you’ll also unlock Sentinel , a former Imperial stormtrooper who plays the tank class. Sentinel can fire his heavy repeater with a front-facing shield and can activate his ultimate to summon Imperial reinforcements.

, a former Imperial stormtrooper who plays the tank class. Sentinel can fire his heavy repeater with a front-facing shield and can activate his ultimate to summon Imperial reinforcements. Aran Tal, the Mandalorian with dual blasters, a jetpack, and a flamethrower, is only available for players who purchase the All Access Pass. Aran Tal unlocks immediately for players who buy the pass.

To unlock the remaining Hunters, you’ll either have to complete the Hunter’s Path or purchase some of them to unlock them immediately.

The Hunter’s Path

A complete roster awaits at the end of the path. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rest of the playable characters are unlocked through the Hunter’s Path, which you can view from the main menu. With each match you play, you earn Hunter tokens that progress the path, unlocking each hunter one by one. If you want, you can also spend crystals to automatically skip one tier of the path; the closer you are to the next tier, the fewer crystals it costs to skip.

The Hunters are unlocked through the Hunter’s Path in this order: Grozz, Zaina, Diago, Skora, J-3DI, Charr, Rieve, Sprocket, Utooni, and finally Slingshot.

Purchase them in the shop

They don’t take Republic credits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t want to grind out the Hunter’s Path and you’re willing to spend money, you can purchase some of the Hunters directly from the store. Rieve, Diago, Skora, and Charr all have a purchasable “starter pack” in the store that contains the character, an Epic costume and weapon skin, a victory pose, an emote sticker, plus 400 crystals and 5,000 Fame.

Each of these starter packs costs $8.99 in the store, though there’s a Rieve pack that comes with extra Fame for $12.99.

