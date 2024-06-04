Charr skin in Star Wars: Hunters
All Star Wars: Hunters platforms

After almost three years in beta, Star Wars: Hunters released on June 4. But where to play the free-to-play arena combat game has left many confused. Here’s what we know about where you can play the new Star Wars game.

What platforms support Star Wars: Hunters play?

At the time of launch on June 4, the only platforms supporting Star Wars: Hunters are the Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS devices. The arena combat game was designed for mobile devices primarily, with rollouts on Android and iOS devices that began in November 2021. In an interview with RadioTimes, game design director Scott Warner explained that Switch play was added because “It’s an approachable console” and “fits with the approachable nature of what we’re trying to present.”

Is Star Wars: Hunters coming to Xbox, PS, or PC?

The publishers of Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga, and Lucasfilm Games, don’t have any plans at the time of launch to release the free-to-play game on platforms like PC, Xbox, Xbox game pass, PS4, or PS5. Considering it took almost three years for the arena battler to go live on mobile and Switch devices, it’s unlikely any additional platforms will be added anytime in the near future. But there’s a hack to play Star Wars: Hunters on PC.

To play the Star Wars: Hunters game on a PC, according to content creator AZZATRU, download an Android Emulator like BlueStacks. An Emulator is hard on a PC so be sure to check your settings so that it can run smoothly.

When did Star Wars: Hunters launch?

The official release of Star Wars: Hunters was on June 4. It’s only available to play on Switch and mobile devices like iOS and Android.

