How to turn on Arachnophobia Mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

While playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order back in the day, I truly understood the horror Harry Potter’s Ron Weasley had to suffer through when he came across spiders. The Giant Spiders on Kashyyk gave several players nightmares, even to this day, and this was one aspect we arachnophobes wanted to see changed in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While exploring different planets in Jedi: Survivor, you will face numerous types of enemies, including spiders. These eight-legged enemies are exceptionally crafty and can bring your health down swiftly within a few hits. We recommend finding more stim upgrades and Essence Crystals to reach maximum health and Force before taking them on.

Related: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor performance vs quality mode: Which should you choose?

Thankfully we won’t have to deal with the nasty spiders in Jedi: Survivor as there is a feature that allows you to turn on Arachnophobia Safe Mode.

How to activate Arachnophobia Safe Mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Arachnophobia Safe Mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is designed for players who don’t want to see spiders while playing the game. When activated, the Arachnophobia Safe Mode will modify an enemy to make it less reminiscent of the arachnid terrors. After all, the only good spider is the one we cannot see.

Follow the steps below to activate the Arachnophobia Safe Mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Select the Settings option

Select the Accessibility tab

Scroll down to Arachnophobia Safe Mode and toggle it to On

Related: Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor multiplayer?

Keep in mind that the Arachnophobia Safe Mode is toggled to Off by default, and you need to change this setting manually. That’s not all: if you don’t wish to see limbs getting torn off throughout the game, toggle the human dismemberment option to Off in the Accessibility tab. Jedi: Survivors is full of similar interactive features including fast travel, lightsaber customization, and different ridable mounts.