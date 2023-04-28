How to unlock mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor includes several new gameplay elements, including the ability to unlock and ride mounts. Mounts allow Cal to traverse difficult terrain and speed around the map much faster.

In Jedi: Survivor, you will ride a variety of mounts throughout your galaxy-spanning journey. After taming one mount of a species, Cal can use any of that species to help navigate around the map. If you are wondering how to tame and use mounts in Jedi: Survivor, this is what you should know.

Related: All voice actors for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Full cast list

How to tame and ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You unlock the ability to tame mounts as part of the main storyline in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Do not be worried about missing this ability, as it is required to progress further into the game. You gain this ability after you arrive on Koboh, fight Dagan Gera, and return to the Stinger Mantis.

While venturing back to the Cantina, you are prompted to tame a Nekko. This bipedal mount is an incredibly swift creature that is able to walk up wet terrain and help Cal jump even higher than before.

Unlike other mounts, such as the Relter, you can call a Nekko to Cal’s side anytime while in an allowed environment. You can store your newly acquired Nekko in the stables near Greez’s Cantina.

Later on in Jedi: Survivor, you get the ability to tame various other creatures better suited for specific environments. One of these mounts includes the Spamel on Jedha. Once again, this will be a core part of the main storyline on Jedha, so there should be no worry about missing this ability.

While Relters and Spamels are best suited for their specific planets, Cal’s best all-terrain mount is undoubtedly his trusty Nekko.