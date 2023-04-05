All voice actors for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Full cast list

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28, 2023, across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. This action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe will be the sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 hit, Jedi: Fallen Order, picking back up the story of Cal Kestis.

Jedi: Survivor, much like its predecessor, is an immensely story-driven narrative experience, forgoing any multiplayer modes to focus on the journey of its characters. In Jedi: Survivor, players will jump back into the role of Kestis as he continues his fight against the Empire after a five-year time skip.

Actor Cameron Monaghan of Shameless, Shattered, and Gotham is set to reprise his role as the young Jedi, while many other voice actors from the original game will also make their returns. This is the full cast list for Jedi: Survivor.

Full cast list for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

At the time of writing, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is only weeks away, though there are still plenty of unreleased and unannounced characters that will inevitably join this list of cast members. Below are all the confirmed voice actors for Jedi: Survivor so far.

Cameron Monaghan – Cal Kestis

Monaghan is returning as the leading man in Jedi: Survivor. Aside from Jedi: Fallen Order, Monaghan is most well-known for his almost decade-long tenure as Ian Gallagher. The actor and model also performed on Gotham as the Joker and most recently in the thriller movie Shattered.

Debra Wilson – Cere Junda

In Jedi: Fallen Order, Cere acted as Cal’s guidance, being a former Jedi herself that swore off using the force. Aside from her role as the disgraced Jedi, Debra Wilson has acted in various titles such as Avatar, Scary Movie 4, and Over the Hedge. The Star Wars series is not Wilson’s first foray into gaming as she also performed in Batman: The Enemy Within in 2017.

Tina Ivlev – Nightsister Merrin

Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor is not actually Ivlev’s first project with fellow actor Cameron Monaghan, as she similarly played on Shameless for a number of years as Freelania Alexeyevich. Apart from this, Ivlev is also known for her roles in Charming the Hearts of Men and Bound to Vengeance.

Daniel Roebuck – Greez Dritus

The voice behind the Stinger Mantis’ engineer and pilot, Daniel Roebuck has voiced various notable characters in gaming already. Roebuck, alongside Jedi: Survivor, also voiced in L.A. Noire and Dead Rising 3. The seasoned actor has countless creators across television and film over the past four decades, ranging from Agent Cody Banks to The Man in the High Castle.

Noshir Dalal – Bode Akuna

Noshir Dalal is a recognizable voice actor across various video games and animated projects. Jedi: Survivor will not be Dalal’s first time performing in the Star Wars universe, as the actor also played in The Bad Batch on Disney Plus, as well as Tales of the Jedi. In terms of gaming roles, Dalal also is credited with roles in Dead Space, Saints Row, Horizon Forbidden West, and more.

The entire crew of the Stinger Mantis will make their return to rejoin Cal Kestis on his journey across the galaxy, also retaining all the voice actors from Jedi: Fallen Order. With a new threat endangering both Kestis and the entire rebellion, we will also see plenty of fresh faces and voice actors joining this highly anticipated project.

For now, these are all the voice actors confirmed to be in Jedi: Survivor. While we cannot be sure who will join Jedi: Survivor just yet, there is sure to be plenty of talent to fill the galaxy.