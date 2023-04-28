How to fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor introduces various new gameplay elements and mechanics to the beloved Star Wars game series. One feature that fans will likely celebrate the return of is fast travel.

Present in the previous game, Jedi: Fallen Order, fast travel allows you to quickly move to another destination without having to physically travel there. Given that some of the planets in Jedi: Survivor have massively sprawling maps, this can help you save tons of time.

Though fast travel is an excellent tool for navigating from one point to the next, there are some limitations. If you are looking to fast travel in Jedi: Survivor, this is everything you need to know.

How to unlock fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You unlock fast travel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor after the initial mission on Coruscant. Once you arrive on Koboh, you are free to explore and fast travel, after meeting the proper requirements.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In order to fast travel, you need to be at a meditation site. Along with fast traveling, these sites can be used to spend skill points, train, swap stances, restore health and stims, and various other activities.

The fast travel option will appear near the bottom right of the screen, with an icon of an arrow moving right. Select this activity, and it will take you to the overworld map. From here, you can select another meditation site to instantly travel to. After this, hold down the corresponding button, and you will soon be there.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

You should note that you can only fast travel to meditation sites on the same planet you are currently on. If you want to travel between planets, you will need to return to your ship and select the planet where you want to go. Meditation sites can also not be used if you are actively in combat, so ensure that the area around you is clear.