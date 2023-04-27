How many planets are there in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a ticket to the open space as there are a few planets that players can explore in the game. Each planet introduces unique aspects to the game, and your adventures will take you to all of them, but not all at once.

As you get to roam around the planets available in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll also get a chance to collect all of the game’s trophies and achievements.

How do you unlock planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Planets in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor unlock automatically as players progress through the main story. Upon visiting each planet, they’ll simply unlock. To visit them at a later time, players will need to repair the Mantis.

How many planets are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

There are four planets, one space station, and one moon in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While Koboh, Jedha, Tanalorr, and Coruscant complete the planet line, players will also have their fair share of time on the Shattered Moon and Nova Garon, a Security Bureau.

The environment will be the key difference between all planets, but based on pure looks, Jedha’s desert climate has been our favorite so far. The overall vibe of the planet feels nomadic and heavily resembles Mars.

If this is going to be your first time venturing into the unknown, it might also be a decent idea to get your fix of the Star Wars timeline to figure out when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place.