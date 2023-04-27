All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements

Achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are largely tied to the game’s story and combat elements. Most of the achievements in this narrative-driven Star Wars title will be unlocked by progressing through the story, as Cal continues his guerilla fight against the growing power of the Galactic Empire.
Other trophies can be attained by completing specific actions in combat, or by amassing a set amount of collectibles found throughout the universe.
Since the game has yet to be released, with likely DLC and future content, Jedi: Survivor players can expect this least of achievements to slowly grow over time.
Related: Is the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor worth it?
Achievements and Trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|Achievement/Trophy
|Details
|The Jedi Survivor
|Unlock all acheivements/trophies
|Rooftop Duel
|Story Achievement
|For Saw Gerrera
|Story Achievement
|Grab Some Seat
|Story Achievement
|The Past Made Present
|Story Achievement
|Survivors, We Adapt
|Story Achievement
|Among the Masters
|Story Achievement
|For the Path
|Story Achievement
|Out of Bedlam
|Story Achievement
|Tanlorr Bound
|Story Achievement
|Tragedy
|Story Achievement
|At the Precipice
|Story Achievement
|Into the Abyss
|Story Achievement
|A Place You Could Call Home
|Story Achievement
|Han Slowlo
|Defeat 50 enemies while they are slowed
|So Uncivilized
|Defeat 10 enemies using Point Blank
|You’ve Got A Friend
|Instruct your companion to assist in combat 10 times
|Catch!
|Hit three consecutive enemies with one roller mine
|They Never Saw It Coming
|Strike 20 unaware enemies
|This is Canon
|Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon Canon
|I’m A Living Legend
|Defeat all Legendary adversaries
|Get Down From There
|Strike 20 Lifted Enemies
|One With the Force
|Using Focus Sight, dodge 50 attacks
|Mirror Match
|Get a confused enemy to defeat another enemy of the same type
|Pinpoint
|Complete 10 perfectly timed precision releases
|Slam Dunk
|Get five enemies with one use of Slam
|Riposte
|Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy
|Star Tours
|Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers
|King of the World
|Reach the highest point in Harvest Ridge
|There Is No Try
|Lift a ship from the tar pit
|Now, This Isn’t Podracing
|While riding a creature, travel 500m
|Cleaning Up
|Refresh the refresher
|They’re Probably Fine
|Drop your mount into the great unknown
|Skywalker
|Remain off the ground or walls for 60 seconds
|It’s a Trap
|Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns
|Max Capacity
|Fill all slots in your cantina
|Can You Pet the Bogling?
|Pet the bogling
|Caij Match
|Gain the attention of the mysterious stranger
|Who Gives a Puck
|Start your first bounty
|Perks of the Job
|Equip Perks in all slots
|Greezy Money
|Trade 25 items
|Cobra Cal
|Train with all your weapons while wearing the headband
|A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…
|Wear the old wardrobe cloak
|Hey, Luke At Us
|Equip a new cosmetic item in every slot
|Roadhouse
|Dropkick an enemy while wearing the mullet cosmetic
|Kitted Out
|Use new parts to customize BD-1, Cal’s Lightsaber, and the blaster
|Skoova Diving
|Fill the aquarium in the cantina
|Growth Spurt
|Build a full garden
|Gambler
|Win all holotastic matches
|Intergalactic Geographic
|Scan every type of enemy
|Reconnaissance
|Use BD-1 to investigate a faraway target
|Splurgle
|Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise
|The Jedi path
|Fully upgrade three skill trees
|Blood, Sweat, and Tears
|Complete all Force Tears