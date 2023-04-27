All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements

Do or do not.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are largely tied to the game’s story and combat elements. Most of the achievements in this narrative-driven Star Wars title will be unlocked by progressing through the story, as Cal continues his guerilla fight against the growing power of the Galactic Empire.

Other trophies can be attained by completing specific actions in combat, or by amassing a set amount of collectibles found throughout the universe.

Since the game has yet to be released, with likely DLC and future content, Jedi: Survivor players can expect this least of achievements to slowly grow over time.

Related: Is the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor worth it?

Achievements and Trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Achievement/TrophyDetails
The Jedi SurvivorUnlock all acheivements/trophies
Rooftop DuelStory Achievement
For Saw GerreraStory Achievement
Grab Some SeatStory Achievement
The Past Made PresentStory Achievement
Survivors, We AdaptStory Achievement
Among the MastersStory Achievement
For the PathStory Achievement
Out of BedlamStory Achievement
Tanlorr BoundStory Achievement
TragedyStory Achievement
At the PrecipiceStory Achievement
Into the AbyssStory Achievement
A Place You Could Call HomeStory Achievement
Han SlowloDefeat 50 enemies while they are slowed
So UncivilizedDefeat 10 enemies using Point Blank
You’ve Got A FriendInstruct your companion to assist in combat 10 times
Catch!Hit three consecutive enemies with one roller mine
They Never Saw It ComingStrike 20 unaware enemies
This is CanonPush an enemy into the Shattered Moon Canon
I’m A Living LegendDefeat all Legendary adversaries
Get Down From ThereStrike 20 Lifted Enemies
One With the ForceUsing Focus Sight, dodge 50 attacks
Mirror MatchGet a confused enemy to defeat another enemy of the same type
PinpointComplete 10 perfectly timed precision releases
Slam DunkGet five enemies with one use of Slam
RiposteParry a Force Pull resisting enemy
Star ToursDiscover and complete all Jedi Chambers
King of the WorldReach the highest point in Harvest Ridge
There Is No TryLift a ship from the tar pit
Now, This Isn’t PodracingWhile riding a creature, travel 500m
Cleaning UpRefresh the refresher
They’re Probably FineDrop your mount into the great unknown
SkywalkerRemain off the ground or walls for 60 seconds
It’s a TrapExplore the Phon’Qi Caverns
Max CapacityFill all slots in your cantina
Can You Pet the Bogling?Pet the bogling
Caij MatchGain the attention of the mysterious stranger
Who Gives a PuckStart your first bounty
Perks of the JobEquip Perks in all slots
Greezy MoneyTrade 25 items
Cobra CalTrain with all your weapons while wearing the headband
A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…Wear the old wardrobe cloak
Hey, Luke At UsEquip a new cosmetic item in every slot
RoadhouseDropkick an enemy while wearing the mullet cosmetic
Kitted OutUse new parts to customize BD-1, Cal’s Lightsaber, and the blaster
Skoova DivingFill the aquarium in the cantina
Growth SpurtBuild a full garden
GamblerWin all holotastic matches
Intergalactic GeographicScan every type of enemy
ReconnaissanceUse BD-1 to investigate a faraway target
SplurglePurchase all of Doma’s merchandise
The Jedi pathFully upgrade three skill trees
Blood, Sweat, and TearsComplete all Force Tears