All Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophies and achievements

Achievements and trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are largely tied to the game’s story and combat elements. Most of the achievements in this narrative-driven Star Wars title will be unlocked by progressing through the story, as Cal continues his guerilla fight against the growing power of the Galactic Empire.

Other trophies can be attained by completing specific actions in combat, or by amassing a set amount of collectibles found throughout the universe.

Since the game has yet to be released, with likely DLC and future content, Jedi: Survivor players can expect this least of achievements to slowly grow over time.

Achievements and Trophies in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor