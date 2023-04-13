Is the deluxe edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor worth it?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28, and like every other major video game, it comes in different shapes. Thankfully, we don’t have to deal with the infinitely memeable Ubisoft game edition graphs for this one. There’s just the standard edition and the deluxe edition. One of these is more expensive than the other, but is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition worth it?

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order campaign has been going strong for a while now. If you are among the hardcore fans that can’t wait to get their hands on Fallen Order’s sequel, you have a choice to make before clicking that pre-order button. To buy or not to buy the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition, that is the question. For the record, you’ll have to make the same choice if you buy the game after launch, too. We just went for the theatrical build-up.

Anyway, deciding on whether or not to spend some extra dollars on the deluxe edition will be determined by two factors: the price difference from the standard edition and the bonus content you’ll get by buying the pricier product.

How much does the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition cost?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor standard edition price – $69.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition price – $89.99

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pricing is the same across all platforms. You can get a 10 percent discount if you have an active EA play account.

What do you get with the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition?

The bonus content you receive for buying the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition is a couple of skin packs containing three items each, called the “New Hero” and the “Galactic Hero” cosmetic packs. All New Hero and Galactic Hero cosmetic items can be viewed below.

Image via EA

Image via EA

Should you buy the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition?

We can’t tell you what to do with your money. If you want these skins so badly, go on, no one can stop you. We’re trying to give objective advice here, though, and in no galaxy, be it close or far, far away, is paying $20 for six skins good business. To put it in perspective, that’s almost 30 percent of the standard edition’s price. You get six skins at the price tag of one third of an entire AAA game. Your call of course, but we’d say “hard no” to buying the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deluxe edition.