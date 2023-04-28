How to find stim upgrades in Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows the story of Cal Kestis, and if you have played Fallen Order before then you’ll know how stim upgrades work in the game. It is essentially a health booster that regenerates Cal’s health, but you start the game with only a couple of stim canisters.

In Jedi Survivor, you will face various types of enemies, and the strongest opponents can cut your health down with a few strikes. Keeping up with them in a fight can be tricky, especially if you are playing at a higher difficulty. This is why you will need stim upgrades so that BD-1 can hold multiple canisters at the same time. You can use the stim canisters to regenerate your health quickly in between fights to defeat the stronger enemies in the game.

Here’s how to find stim upgrades in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find stim upgrades in Jedi Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows a similar pattern established in Fallen Order in terms of health and regeneration. BD-1 is your best friend for this job, as the droid can carry stim canisters that can be used to heal. You start the game with only a couple of stims and will need to find more by exploring different planets and regions.

Stim upgrades can be found inside cylindrical chests like the one we found in the image above. These chests are yellow, and can be found around the planets and areas you visit throughout the game. We found the above stim canister close to the Undercity Meats meditation point on Coruscant.

Once you find one of these chests, unlock it to gain one extra stim canister. BD-1 will store the stim for Cal, and you can apply the heal by pressing the D-pad Up button on controllers or Q on the keyboard. While engaging multiple rounds of enemies, we recommend using the stim canister cautiously. Preserve the stims if you have not unlocked the upgrades, and use them when you are quite low on health.