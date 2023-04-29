In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll find several mechanics from the game’s prequel have returned—one of them being Essence Crystals that boost Cal in different ways. Jedi: Fallen Order players will remember Essence Crystals as Force Essence.

In Jedi: Survivor, Essence Crystals are one of a variety of different collectibles you will find across the map, and collecting them gives a massive boost to XP, Health, and Force.

You will face various kinds of enemies, and to fight these opponents you’ll need Cal in his best shape. To survive in every fight, you must find different stim upgrades, unlock new skills and abilities, experiment with weapon stances, and master lightsaber combat. You will find more of these items while progressing through the story in Jedi: Survivor.

Here’s how to find Essence Crystals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to collect Essence Crystals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

While exploring different planets and locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will come across various Essence Crystals. These are light blue in color, and you must interact with them to collect the crystals. Each Essence Crystal is unique as it can add to your Force, Health, and XP significantly. You will come across them quite early in the game on the first mission at Coruscant.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

To collect an Essence Crystal, simply stand in front of it and press the respective Interact button. You will get to see the type of boost you received for collecting each Essence Crystal. If you are looking to maximize Cal’s health and force, then we recommend finding these Essence Crystals quickly on different planets.

Koboh is one of the main planets you get to explore in Jedi: Survivor, and there are several Essence Crystals scattered around the map. Areas like Smuggler’s Tunnel, Derelict Dam, Hunter’s Quarry, and Forest Array are some of the easiest spots on Koboh where you will find Essence Crystals.