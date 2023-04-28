How to customize your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The customization options are much more plentiful and streamlined in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor than in its prequel, Fallen Order. Players can fully customize Cal Kestis and his sidekick, BD-1. Including changing Cal’s hair, beard, and clothes, players can alter Cal’s lightsaber to a large extent.

The lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is fully customizable, and not just in its color. Players can change the saber’s handle, design, and other elements too. If you want to see exactly how to customize the lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, then check out our guide below.

Customizing your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

If you want to customize your lightsaber, along with BD-1 and your blaster, all you need to do is visit a Workbench. The Workbench is introduced to you extremely early in the game on Coruscant, and you can find them scattered all over the different levels in Survivor. The easiest one to visit is at the back of the Mantis ship, though.

At a Workbench, you can click on the “Lightsaber” option to bring the lightsaber’s customization screen. Here, you can pick the design of your lightsaber’s handle and the rest of its shaft. More options will become available as you progress in the game. To move between the different sections of the lightsaber, use the left and right buttons on your controller or keyboard. From here, you can use the up and down buttons to go through all the designs you have unlocked. You can unlock more designs by opening chests around the maps.

For more customization options, swap tabs and go to “Blade” or “Materials.” The Blade tab allows you to change the actual color of your lightsaber, while the Materials tab changes the colors of the handle and its other sections. You have four different lightsaber color options available and can unlock more colors by opening chests.

And that just about does it for all the customization options available for your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. My copy of the game was provided to me by the publisher and was played on PC.