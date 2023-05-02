How to get the mullet in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stars Wars was a franchise born at the end of the ’70s, but the original trilogy of movies really feels like it belongs to the ’80s. This might be why Respawn Entertainment decided to offer Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players the chance to give Cal Kestis the most iconic of all ’80s haircuts: the mullet.

But such a magnificent hairstyle is not easy to come by. You’ll need to explore off the beaten path to find it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor mullet location

If you want Cal Kestis to be all business in the front and party in the back, then you need to search for the mullet in the Derelict Dam region of the Dredger Gorge on the planet Koboh. It’s in a chest on a rocky outcrop in the larger of the two tar pits in this area, but you can’t get it until you’ve broken the breakable structure between the tar pits. This will make the smaller tar pit fill up so you can open the path to the beacon. But it will also lower the level of the larger tar pit, allowing you to explore it.

So, once you’ve broken that breakable dam wall, jump down to the first square platform. Then, double-jump toward the vines on the left and wade over to them before you sink into the tar. Climb the vines, then, once you’re on the top of the wall, don’t go left toward the cave entrance like you did before. Instead, jump to the broken pipe over the large tar pit.

From the end of this pipe, jump to the next one, then drop off it onto the little stone island under the tower. Pick up the Priorite Shard while you’re here, then double-jump toward the square platform on the right. Climb onto it before you sink, then double-jump toward the climbable wall on the rocky outcrop in the middle of the tar pit.

At the top, you’ll find a chest containing the mullet. It’s time to make a serious style statement.

You don’t need to visit a meditation point or workbench to equip your mullet. You can customize Cal Kestis’ appearance at any time. Just pause the game, then go to the Customize tab, and then move down to Hair. The mullet should now be selectable. Equip it to instantly become an action hero on the same level as Jean-Claude Van Damme, Mel Gibson, or Kurt Russell.