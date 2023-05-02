How to break Derelict Dam breakable structures in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Derelict Dam is the second area of the Dredger Gorge that you explore on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you check your map when you first arrive at the Derelict Dam, you’ll see several red patches on the map, each of which is labeled “breakable structure”. They’re labeled red because you can’t break them yet. So, what do you have to do to turn them green and break them?

How to break breakable structures in the Koboh Derelict Dam

To break the breakable structures in the Derelict Dam, you need to use roller mines. However, when you first reach the Derelict Dam there won’t be any roller mines around. So, ignore the breakable structures for now and, from the Derelict Dam meditation point, head towards the beacon. Jump across the gap and you’ll find yourself overlooking a large tar pit with two square platforms in it, and one of the breakable structures on the left. Jump down to the nearest platform, then grapple to the vines on the dam wall.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climb up and deal with the enemies on top of the wall. Jump down and deal with two more enemies in front of the cave entrance, then go inside the cave. Go all the way through the cave and you’ll find a roller mine spawner at the end.

Activate the roller mine spawner, then use L2/LT to Force pull a roller mine, then press R2/RT to throw it at the breakable structure at the end of the cave tunnel. You’ve just broken your first Derelict Dam breakable structure.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The opening you’ve just made leads out to the area near the Derelict Dam meditation point, so you can now use roller mines to break all the breakable structures here. The first one is in the gap opposite the opening, and breaking it creates a bridge across the gap.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the other two breakable structures, you’ll need to go close to the roller mine spawner so that a roller mine spawns, then run away and have it follow you for a while. First, lead one up the slope to the right towards the prospector, the workbench, and the broken elevator. Throw it at the breakable structure to the left of the elevator to open a path. There’s a gorocco beyond this breakable structure, so you might want to meditate before you go down there.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, get a roller mine to follow you over the bridge you made leading to the big tar pit, then throw it into the dam wall. This will fill the tar pit, so you can continue with the main story.