How to complete the Tar Puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The first puzzle you encounter in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes on Koboh, just after the game’s first level. On this arid planet, you stumble across a tar pit puzzle that you will need to complete to visit an old friend, Greez Dritus.

Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay is generally made up of three elements: combat, exploration, and puzzles. Though the Tar Pit puzzle is not too complicated, those not inclined to solve puzzles may find it difficult. If you are stuck in the tar pits of Koboh trying to solve this puzzle in Jedi: Survivor, this is everything you need to know.

Tar Pit Puzzle Guide Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Early in the game, you are introduced to two core puzzles, the Roller Mines and Koboh Tar Pits. The first time you encounter the tar pit, you are shown that exploding nearby, shoddy walls with the stuck Roller Mines can increase the water level of the tar pit.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Later on in this level, after battling through both Bedlam Raiders and droids, you encounter a seemingly impassable tar pit. After venturing through the nearby cavern, you get access to a machine which spawns an infinite amount of Roller Mines.

Pick up one of these Roller Mines and use it blow up the blue highlighted stalactites. This will cause a ramp to drop that will allow you to complete the second part of this puzzle.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Next, return to the Roller Mine spawn point and get one to track you, then lead this mine to the tar pit and use it blow up the dam. It is important not to pick up this Roller Mine too early, as the droid will explode before you are able to reach the dam.

Once you blow up the dam, players will be able to cross the tar pit using the two platforms.