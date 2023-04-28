How to grapple in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, not only does Cal Kestis have the extreme agility of a Jedi Knight, but he also gets various items of equipment that allow him to traverse the game’s highly vertical environments. One of those items is the Ascension Cable, which allows you to grapple to specific points in the game environment. It’s basically a grappling hook with a Star Wars twist.

Before you get the Ascension Cable, you can make some pretty impressive jumps, and can even run along walls. But if you need to reach a high place, you can sometimes find yourself a bit stuck. Meanwhile, your buddy Bode Akuna is flying around and taunting you because you don’t have a jetpack like his.

Related: How to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

How to get the Ascension Cable grappling hook in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

At the very start of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you don’t have the Ascension Cable, so you can’t grapple. But you get it an hour or two into the game, just after you win the first boss fight against K-405. To get to that point, you first have to make your way across the Rooftops of Coruscant Undercity on the planet Coruscant. Along the way, you’ll learn how to traverse the world, and how to fight, both using your lightsabers and your Force powers.

At the end of the Rooftops section, you’ll be reunited with Bode Akuna, and together you’ll continue toward the senator’s stricken yacht. This means making your way through Renovation Site 4733, which has nine collectibles in it: two chests, four databanks, and three treasures. You won’t need the Ascension Cable to find any of these. In fact, one of the databanks is actually the Ascension Cable.

After you eventually fight and defeat K-405, the Ascension Cable can be found among some junk in the corner of the boss fight area. Examine it to trigger a cutscene during which Cal repairs it.

How to grapple using the Ascension Cable in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, this isn’t one of those game grappling hooks that you can use to go anywhere. Sorry, but this isn’t Bionic Commando. The Ascension Cable can only be used on specific points in the environment, and those points will be highlighted clearly on your HUD.

To grapple using the Ascension Cable, look toward a grappling point and, if it’s close enough, you’ll be prompted to press L2/LT to grapple to that point. Sometimes, you can’t get close enough to a grapple point without jumping into thin air. But as long as the grapple icon is partially filled before you jump, you should be able to get close enough to fill it in one jump (or double jump).