Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features a new form of currency called Priorite Shards. You can use this currency to purchase a wide array of customizations and cosmetic content, though Priorite Shards are relatively elusive.

Priorite Shards are just one of the many collectibles shattered throughout the worlds of Jedi: Survivor, though, unlike other such items, you can make a variety of purchases with these shards. If you are looking to find Priorite Shards, or do not know where to spent your currency, this is what you need to know.

How to find Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Prorite Shards are hidden across the map on nearly every major world you visit throughout the main story. These shards are usually found in medium-sized chests that your droid, BD-1, can splice open.

Given that Priorite Shards are a major currency in the game, there are countless hidden throughout the game. Above are just some locations that players can search to get started on their collection.

There are a finite number of Priorite Shards in every region. If you look at the bottom left of the image below, you can see that the number of collectibles in a specific region are listed. Priorite Shards are listed under the ‘Treasure’ category. Though not all treasures will be the Shards, it does make up a substantial portion.

Where to use Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Priorite Shards are a form of currency that can only be used in Doma’s Outpost Commodities. You gain access to this merchant shortly after arriving on Koboh. From this store, you can purchase from a rotating selection of cosmetic items, ranging from attire to hairstyles, and even music that can be played in the Cantina.