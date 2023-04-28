All Renovation Site 4733 collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Renovation Site 4733 is the second area of Coruscant Undercity on the planet of Coruscant. There are nine collectibles to find here: two chests, four databanks, and three treasures. You can find them all during your first run through Renovation Site 4733 when you’re heading for the senator’s yacht. You don’t need any special abilities or equipment to get them, but a few are a little hard to find.

Where to find every collectible in Renovation Site 4733

After the wall-running tutorial, wall-run along the billboard, then immediately turn left on the next rooftop. There is a Priorite Shard to the left of the wet, slippery ramp. That’s your first treasure.

Wall-run up the wall on the right-hand side of the wet, slippery ramp then slice the door in front of you. The container inside contains the Coruscant Paint material. That’s your second treasure.

After Bode moves a billboard for you, wall-run along it to cross the gap. On the next platform, you’ll see the Renovation Site 4733 Meditation Point directly ahead. Turn left to find the Local Directory Databank against the wall. Scan it to collect it.

After you and Bode agree to avoid a stormtrooper patrol, open the nearby door and scan the counter on the left. This will get you Desi’s Noodles Databank.

You’ll inevitably fail to avoid that stormtrooper patrol and have to fight them. Once you’ve defeated them go up the ramp (not along the street in the opposite direction). Bode will say this is a dead end, but it actually leads to a chest. Swing across the gap to the left to reach the chest, which contains a priorite shard.

A little while later you’ll come to a long, curved billboard that you have to wall-run along in order to reach a climbable wall. When you reach the top of that wall, turn around and wall-run along both of the two curved billboards above the first one. You’ll need to do some double-jumps mid-wall run to keep from falling, but it can be done. This leads you to a rooftop. Go into the gap on the left to find the second chest, which contains the Patience grip.

After you see the big crane and activate the zipline shortcut, don’t go up the stairs. Instead, go down the broken stairs on the left. Find the Abandoned Shop Databank inside the room at the bottom.

Go back up and ascend the stairs near the zipline. Defeat a squad of stormtroopers, then go down the stairs with the big yellow icon at the top. Your third treasure, a Priorite Shard, is under those stairs.

Squeeze through the gap and beat K-405. This is technically your first boss fight but, although it takes a little longer than a regular fight, it’s not really much more difficult. Just block a lot and dodge whenever K-405 turns red. After you beat K-405, find the Ascension Cable Databank in the corner.