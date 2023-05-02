Force Abilities are as important as ever in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Lightsabers are the quickest and most efficient way to deal with enemies, but Force Abilities can make a world of difference. They’re also needed to solve puzzles and other things throughout the game. There are five of them in total, all of which serve a different purpose. They unlock automatically at different stages—most of which happen earlier, but some happen later.

All of the Force Abilities draw power from the Force meter, which is like mana in the sense it runs out but restores itself over time. It can be upgraded via Essence Crystals and Skill Trees.

Here’s a breakdown of them all in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

All Force Abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As mentioned above, there are five Force Abilities in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Some carried over from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, while others are totally new.

The full list includes:

Confuse: Confuse isn’t a new ability, and largely works the same way as it did in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Using it allows you to control enemies and make them fight others. It can also be upgraded to last longer, control stronger enemies, and more.

Force Pull: Force Pull is arguably the most useful Force Ability in the game. It pulls enemies and objects towards you, the latter of which is required to solve many puzzles.

Force Push: Force Push is the flipside to Force Pull. As the name suggests, it pushes enemies and objects away from you rather than pulling them toward you. It's also integral to solving puzzles.

Lift and Slam: Lift and Slam is a new Force Ability that unlocks later in the game. It happens in two stages: lifting enemies up into the air, then slamming them into the ground. It's particularly good against large groups of enemies, especially when upgraded.

Slow Time: Slow Time is a Force Ability that players will be familiar with from the previous title. It is, however, a lot stronger in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It makes enemies move slower, making their offensive and defensive abilities a lot easier to predict. It's excellent against every enemy type, including bosses, large groups, and more.

Force Pull, Force Push, Slow Time, and Confuse unlock early on in Coruscant. Lift and Slam, on the other hand, unlocks in the Lucrehulk Deep in Koboh. An upgraded version of Slow Time called Dark Side also unlocks later on Nova Garon.