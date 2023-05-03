How to get the Edgehawk Lightsaber in Jedi Survivor

In Jedi Survivor, you can customize Cal’s lightsaber with various modifications, and these attachments can be found by looting chests around the world. The Edgehawk lightsaber is one of the sets you can collect by exploring the map, and it is one of the most attractive saber designs in the game.

Lightsabers are the most popular items in the Star Wars franchise, and like Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor offers extensive lightsaber customization options. You can create a unique lightsaber for Cal by using different attachments. Some legendary sabers like the Hunter, Eno Cordova, and Santari Khri can be found in a complete set.

However, you will need to find individual components for the Edgehawk lightsaber by unlocking different chests.

The Edgehawk lightsaber has four attachments. You can find these components inside four chests on Koboh.You must complete a major portion of the main story to get the Force abilities that help Cal reach the areas where the chests are hidden.

Here’s how to get the complete Edgehawk lightsaber set in Jedi Survivor.

Where to find the Edgehawk lightsaber attachments in Jedi Survivor

The components for the Edgehawk lightsaber are located at the Water Treatment Works region, and at Rambler’s Reach Outpost on planet Koboh in Jedi Survivor. These attachments will be inaccessible until you get the Force Dash as well as the Lift and Slam abilities by progressing through the main storyline.

You need to complete Reach the Pilgrim Sanctuary main story mission on Jedha to get the Dash ability. Likewise, complete the Rescue Zee from the Lucrehulk story quest to get the Lift and Slam ability. After getting these abilities you can return to Rambler’s Reach Outpost to start finding attachments for the Edgehawk lightsaber.

Once you get Lift and Slam ability, head for the Southern Reach region on Koboh. You will find an underground passage blocked by a metal lid. Use the Force Lift and Slam to open the lid. Check the map image above to see the exact location of this underground passage.

This leads to the Water Treatment region where you will find three attachments for the Edgehawk lightsaber.

Switch

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After getting down the opening into the Water Treatment Works, cut through the pipes and take the first right. There will be a few smaller enemies here, so keep your lightsaber up for more visibility. Walk further down the tunnel, and you will notice another pathway on the right side with a chest at the end of the passage.

The Switch attachment for the Edgehawk lightsaber is in this chest.

Emitter

Inside Water Treatment Works, take the path on the left after the entrance, and you will come across a room with two platforms. This room has a wall-run surface you can traverse across to reach the first platform above. Once on the higher level, you will see a chest on the opposite platform. Double jump and use your Dash ability to jump across and reach the platform in the image above. This is where you will find the Emitter attachment for the Edgehawk.

Grip

Return to the first platform from where you jumped across, and take the tunnel on the right. At the end of the tunnel, you will find another chest that has the Grip attachment for the Edgehawk lightsaber. Before exiting the tunnel, take the path on the right to find another chest that unlocks a new color option for the attachments.

Pommel

The final attachment is the Pommel, and for this, you need to return to Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Climb on top of the tower on the terrace of Pyloon’s Saloon.

From the top, you will need to jump and dash across to the other cliff. The chest is marked by the yellow arrow in the first image above. Jump from the tower and walk to the end to find a locked barrel you can break with your Force Lift and Slam ability.

Inside you’ll find the Pommel for the Edgehawk, completing the set.