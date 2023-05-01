The Crossguard stance is one of the several new additions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Compared to other stances, Crossguard is a heavier stance that emphasizes power over speed. Players won’t be attacking too often, but when they do, they’ll hit enemies extremely hard. It’s a popular stance early on within the community, and many new players want to know exactly how they can unlock it.

In the guide below, we will go over when you will be able to unlock the Crossguard stance and how to equip it in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. As a warning, though, there are some slight story spoilers for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below.

How to unlock the Crossguard stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In order to unlock the Crossguard stance in Jedi Survivor, you need to reach the moon of Jedha. This is where you meet up with some old friends after your initial visit to the planet of Koboh. On Jedha, after meeting your old friends, you will be given the chance to visit one of two locations: the Shattered Moon or Koboh.

You are looking for research about Tanalorr and those two locations are said to contain information on the mythical planet. If you want to unlock the Crossguard stance as early as possible, then you want to visit the Shattered Moon first. It’s here, on your first visit, that you will unlock the new stance in Jedi Survivor.

We won’t give away exactly when you unlock the stance on the Shattered Moon, but it happens at around the halfway point of your mission on the moon. It will take you roughly eight to 10 hours of playtime to reach this point in the story if you went to the Shattered Moon first over Koboh.

How to equip the Crossguard stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To equip the Crossguard stance, all you need to do is visit a Meditation Point and click on the Stances option. From here, choose which slot you want the Crossguard stance in and then pick it from the list of available stances.

It’s also worth noting that as soon as you unlock the stance on the Shattered Moon, it will automatically replace one of your two active stances. This gives you the chance to use it right away in Jedi Survivor.