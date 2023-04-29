Best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor supplies you with an arsenal of useful weapons. Along with multiple lightsaber stances and a wide array of Force abilities, you can also find perks scattered across the galaxy.

Perks, returning from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, are passive buffs that strengthen or enhance Cal Kestis’ powers and abilities. Unlike the ability trees which are earned by leveling up, you will need to find perks throughout the game’s various planets. You can identify perks as blue crystals that Cal can interact with.

Perks can immensely benefit Cal’s basic abilities and stats, making for an excellent tool to enhance your character’s power. If you are unsure of which perks to pursue, here is our list of the best perks in Jedi: Survivor.

Best Perks in Jedi: Survivor

Though there are 25 total perks in Jedi: Survivor, you only have a few limited slots to fill out with perks. Below are some of the most useful perks that you can find in Jedi: Survivor

Resilience

Resilience is the first perk many players will encounter in Jedi: Survivor. You do not have to worry about missing this collectible, as it is part of the main story. You will find this perk after exploring the Temple of Duality, just shortly after arriving on Koboh and reuniting with Greez.

This perk increases your block meter, allowing you to defend against more strikes and projectiles. Resilience is excellent to use while using lightsaber stances that are more offensively minded, such as the dual-wield stance, to boost the stance’s otherwise poor defense.

Shatter

In my opinion, Shatter is the most useful perk in Jedi: Survivor. Whenever applied, this perk makes it easier for Cal to break his enemies’ guard and allows you to go directly at your opponent’s health bar.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The tricky part about this perk will be actually acquiring it. The perk is located in the Sodden Grotto on Koboh, not far away from Ramblers Reach. Before you can pick up this useful perk, you will have to defeat the hulking Rancor.

Do not be too deterred if it takes you a few tries to take down this massive monster. I initially struggled in this fight, though after a few tries you should get this enemy’s attack patterns memorized, and the reward is more than worth the trouble.

Centered

Throughout your run in Jedi: Survivor you are sure to take plenty of damage. Whenever healing, Cal is in a vulnerable state and you will need to play more defensively until the tides turn. With Centered active, using a stim staggers nearby enemies. This not only provides a safe moment for Cal to heal, but also an opportunity to jump on the offensive immediately.

Centered is among the various perks that you won’t be able to miss if you are following the main questline. You can pick up Centered immediately after your fight with Rayvis during your second visit to the Shattered Moon.