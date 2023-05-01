How to unlock the Commander Outfit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has all sorts of outfits players can find or purchase, but not all of them look as cool as the Commander Outfit. Of all the options I’ve seen so far in my playthrough, it’s easily one of the more aesthetically pleasing ones.

It has three parts—Commander Jacket, Commander Shirt, and Commander Pants—which make for a rustic, battle-worn look fit for a Jedi Knight who has seen and done as much as Cal Kestis. Each part also has six color schemes, taking its customization choices to the next level.

It’s one of the most highly-sought after outfits in the game for that very reason. But how do you unlock each part of it, and where do you find them?

Where to find the Commander Outfit in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Commander Shirt

The Commander Shirt is the easiest part to find. You can buy it from Doma, a vendor that has a shop located at the outpost in Rambler’s Reach in Koboh. It will set you back three Priorite Shards, but also comes with Commander Shirt Material, allowing you to change its color. You can find the vendor’s exact location on the map pictured below.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Commander Jacket

The Commander Jacket and Commander Pants are a lot trickier. Each one can be found in one of two chest locations, and those locations are interchangeable with their respective Material. To find the Commander Jacket or the Commander Jacket Material, travel to the Meditation Point in the Anchorite Base located in Arid Flats and follow the path alongside a rocky wall until you reach the location. You can find the exact location pictured on the map below.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Regardless of which one you found first, the other will be located in another chest in the Loading Gantry. To get there, travel to the Meditation Point in the Hangar Rafters, head through the door on the right, turn right, leap over the gap, climb the wall, walk through the green gate, climb up the blue wall, enter the orange door at the summit and then climb across the walls until you reach the location pictured below.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Commander Pants

The Commander Pants and Commander Pants Material are found in two interchangeable chests. The first can be found in Arid Flats at the highest point in the location pictured on the map below.

Getting there is as simple as scaling the mountainous area until you reach the summit, but if it helps, you can see the exact location in the image below. It’s difficult to miss.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

As for the second chest, it can be found in the Loading Gantry at the location on the map pictured below. It will contain either the Commander Pants or the Commander Pants Material, depending on which one you find first. To reach it, start at the Meditation Point in the Hangar Rafters, look for the blue tube nearby and shoot it with an Electro Bolt, then head through the window on its right. You’ll find it at the location pictured below.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

If you’ve followed all the steps mentioned above, you’ll have found all three parts of the Commander Outfit. All there is to do after that is enjoy it as you fight your way through the Star Wars universe in style.