How to get the Hunter Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Finding it is a piece of cake—if you know where to look.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has all sorts of Lightsabers players can find and use. The Hunter Lightsaber is one of the coolest-looking ones. It can be found inside a chest in the Winding Ravine.

Knowing that is one thing, but actually finding the saber can be a little bit trickier. I learned that the hard way. That’s because you actually have to ascend the ravine by navigating through it, which is easier said than done if you don’t know how to do it. There are a number of shortcuts and things to know along the way, too.

In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly how to make your way through the ravine and find the chest containing the Hunter Lightsaber. Compared to finding other Lightsabers hidden across the sequel, it’s a breeze.

Where to find the Hunter Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Fast travel to the Pyloon’s Salon Meditation Point and make your way to the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. Speak to the prospector situated in the location on the map below and speak to them to pick up a rumor called Find The Gorge’s Secret.

Screenshot via WoW Quests on YouTube

Once you’ve done that, head to the area it tells you to go. It’s called Gorge Crash Site, and it’s close to the Southern Reach Meditation Point. After you’ve arrived, do the following steps:

Use the Focus power on the Friendly Creature standing above. Doing so will cause it to lower its head, allowing you to climb its tusk.

As you climb, it will move you towards a flat platform on the cliffside. Jump down and follow the path inside to enter the Winding Ravine.

Keep following the path until you enter a cave.

Wall run and dash along the gap, which will take you to the cave’s exit on the other side.

Follow the path above, jump on the climbable cliff ledge on the left-hand side, and proceed to wall run and hop between multiple ledges that look the same until you find a dangling rope to swing on.

Grab a hold of it and swing your way onto the other side. This will take you to an open area.

Turn left and fight or avoid the burly enemy. Walk a little further until you find a flying creature. Interact with it, and it will help you glide across the area to reach another raised cliff on the other side containing a chest. The Hunter Lightsaber will be inside.

That’s all there is to it. The Hunter Lightsaber is a lot easier to find than the Eno Cordova Lightsaber, which requires you to solve three difficult puzzles before finding it. For that reason alone, it’s well worth the effort.

Now you can get back to the Jedi: Survivor story with a brand new blade.