How to get the Santari Khri lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will find various types of lightsabers by exploring different locations on the planets. The Santari Khri lightsaber is one of them, and you’ll need to know how to acquire this legendary lightsaber set.

Cal Kestis takes on the Empire while uncovering some of the biggest secrets of the High Republic in Jedi: Survivor. During the journey, you’ll find various lightsaber customization attachments inside different chests, and these can be used to improve the look of your lightsaber. Similarly, you will find complete lightsaber sets like the Hunter by exploring certain areas.

The Santari Khri lightsaber is located on Koboh, but acquiring it can be a tricky task. This lightsaber is hidden behind a breakable wall, and you need to use a roller mine to access the room.

Here’s how to get the Santari Khri lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find the Santari Khri lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Santari Khri lightsaber is located inside a cave in the Untamed Downs region on Koboh. Koboh is the second planet Cal visits in the main storyline, so you can get this lightsaber relatively early in the game.

Santari Khri is one of the Jedi during the High Republic era, and this timeline is explored quite extensively in Jedi: Survivor. Santari is a key figure in the narrative, and getting her lightsaber will be a fine addition to your collection.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cave at Untamed Downs has a blocked wall that you can break with a roller mine. Check the yellow circle on the image above to see the location of the cave. However, there are no roller mines nearby, and you’ll need to visit another area south of the cave to bring this explosive item.

A roller mine locks onto enemies and follows them around before exploding. You can identify when the mine will explode as its trail changes color. The mine’s trail is blue when it’s far, yellow when it is getting closer, and red when it’s about to explode.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a roller mine at the terminal located just south of the cave. Be on guard as this area has several enemies scattered around, and it is best to eliminate all of them before getting the mine. Otherwise, the mine would lock onto another target and go astray.

After defeating the enemies, go inside the terminal shown in the image above to get a roller mine. You will need to let BD-1 interact with a panel to activate the roller mine, and then run towards the lightsaber cave while it follows your trail.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You might encounter enemies on the path while doing this, and you can use the Force pull ability to quickly kill them, or the Force confuse skill to turn them on each other. Keep a safe distance from the mine, and make it follow your trail until you get inside the cave.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the roller mine follows you inside the cave, use Force Pull to bring it towards you, then quickly throw it at the breakable wall. This will unlock the room inside which you will find a chest that contains the Santari Khri lightsaber set.