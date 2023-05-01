How to fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 crash error

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor suffered several severe technical difficulties upon its release. Though most of these issues were felt by PC players for the majority, PlayStation 5 users have faced a frustrating crash error.

Players who are unfortunate enough to encounter the PS5 crash error will see the game immediately crash after loading up. If you are facing this issue, thankfully you can be assured that the issue is not with your PS5. Along with several problems still plaguing Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment has acknowledged the prevalence of this issue.

Though the PS5 crashing error, and likely other issues across both PC and console, will be fixed with time, there is one fix that players can try themselves. If you are looking to fix the Jedi: Survivor PS5 crash error, here’s what you can do.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PS5 crash error, fixed

After one Jedi: Survivor player reported repeated crashing while playing on the PS5, an EA community manager provided a potential fix for this issue. To stop your game from crashing, you will need to boot up your console in safe mode and rebuild the database.

To do this, you need to hold the PS5 power button after the console has already been turned off. After you hear the second beep, release the button. Then connect your controller and select the ‘Rebuild Database’ in Safe Mode options.

Though this fix has worked for several players and stopped their copy of Jedi: Survivor from crashing, the issue has notably still persisted for other users and we cannot guarantee that it will definitively fix the issue for you. As Respawn Entertainment is still actively chasing down the plethora of bugs still affecting Jedi: Survivor, you may simply need to wait for a more long-term fix.

If Jedi: Survivor is still crashing on your PS5 even after rebuilding your database, your only next course of action may be to re-install the game.