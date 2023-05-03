How to find Data Discs in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will journey across different planets to complete various story missions, and there are several collectible items you can find across these regions. Data Discs are one of these collectibles, and you need to know how to use them to get better items in the game.

Jedi: Survivor has a variety of collectibles that function differently in the game. For instance, Essence Crystals improve Cal’s maximum Force and health, and give XP, while Force Tears put the protagonist in a fight against multiple enemies. Similarly, Jedha Scrolls and Priorite Shards can be traded at different shops to get unique items. Data Discs are tradable resources that you can find abundantly throughout the game on different planets.

Here’s how to find Data Discs in Jedi: Survivor, and where to use them to upgrade your character.

How to get Data Discs in Jedi: Survivor

Data Discs are small collectible objects that you will find randomly around different planets in Jedi: Survivor. You can spot them on the ground easily as they shine with a bright golden hue. You will come across Data Discs quite early in the game during the Forest Array main story mission.

After collecting Data Discs, they are stored in your inventory, and you can use them later at Zee’s shop. Keep an eye out for golden glowy materials on the ground while exploring new regions to find more Data Discs.

Where to use Data Discs in Jedi: Survivor

Data Disc functions like a currency similar to Jedha Scrolls and Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. After collecting a few Data Discs you can visit Zee’s shop on the second floor of Pyloon’s Saloon. You can purchase different items from Zee’s shop including new perks, extra perk slots, and BD-1 cosmetic items.

Zee is a character whom you will rescue at the Chamber of Duality after visiting the Smuggling Tunnels. However, her shop won’t be available right away, and you must travel to Jedha to progress in the main storyline.

After catching up with Cere and leaving Jedha, you’ll get a new Rumor that says to visit Zee at her shop in Pyloon’s Saloon. This is when Zee’s shop will get unlocked, and you can purchase items using Data Discs. Here are all the items you can get from Zee’s shop using Data Discs.

Perk Slot: 10 Data Discs

Equilibrium Perk: five Data Discs

Versatility Perk: five Data Discs

Elixir Perk: five Data Discs

Steadfast Perk: five Data Discs

Wisdom Perk: five Data Discs

Flux Perk: five Data Discs

Swooper Audio Sensors BD-1: two Data Discs

Swooper Photoreceptor BD-1: two Data Discs

Kaminoan Body BD-1: two Data Discs

Kaminoan Head BD-1: two Data Discs

Nocular Legs BD-1: two Data Discs

Droid Paint BD-1 Material: two Data Discs

Basic Metals BD-1 Material: two Data Discs

Worn Metals BD-1 Material: two Data Discs

Hard Plastoid BD-1 Material: two Data Discs

Texturized Rubber BD-1 Material: two Data Discs

Keep in mind that during the main storyline, Zee will be captured by Rayvis. At this time you wouldn’t be able to access her shop, and you must first rescue her from the Shattered Moon to visit her shop again.