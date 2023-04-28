How to complete Chamber of Duality Puzzle Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Chamber of Duality is an underground chasm that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players will encounter on Koboh as part of the game’s main storyline. In order to free a new droid companion named Zee, players will need to complete a short puzzle.

Similar to the gravitational puzzles in the previous installment, Jedi: Fallen Order, the Chamber of Duality puzzle requires players to place orbs into the correct bins to spawn light bridges. If you are unsure how to proceed in the Chamber of Duality, this is all you need to know.

Chamber of Duality Puzzle Full Guide Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Dot Esports

After exploring the mysterious ruins underneath Greez’s cantina, players eventually run into the Chamber of Duality. This room contains a simple, short puzzle players need to complete to progress the story and meet their new droid companion, Zee.

Players are introduced to the core mechanic of this puzzle in the entry way of the Chamber. To spawn the bridge connecting to the center platform, players need to use their Force Pull ability to place the nearby orb into its proper holder.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once players cross the bridge, they are met with a short cutscene introducing the trapped droid in the center of the room. Place the previous orb you used to the right of the room. This spawns another bridge that you can cross.

After this, use the pull system to latch open the door in front of Cal. Now that the door is open, use your Force Pull to pick up the second orb and double back to the center platform.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To your left, you will see two more orb holders. Use the two orbs you have collected to build another bridge and cross over. After wall running to your next location, you need to use another pully system in order to free Zee. After this, simply drop down to continue on your journey.