How to find Jedha Scrolls in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you will find various types of collectible items, some of which can be exchanged at different shops. Jedha Scrolls are one of these collectible items you’ll find, and you need to know how to locate and use these resources in-game.

While traveling across different planets in the game, you’ll find a varied range of collectible items. These include Data Discs, Priorite Shards, Force Echoes, Stim upgrades, Essence Crystals Scrolls, and more. You will come across more of these collectibles while progressing through the main storyline.

Most of the main characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are present in Jedi: Survivor. However, you won’t get to meet these old characters right away. Cere Junda is one of these characters, and she is located in Jedha. You’ll need to visit this planet along with Greez and Bode, and it’s here you will first come across Jedha Scrolls.

Here’s how to find more Jedha Scrolls and how to use them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find Jedha Scrolls in Jedi Survivor

Jedi: Survivor follows Cal Kestis as he journeys to find a new home safe from the reaches of the Empire. After reaching Jedha, you need to rendezvous with Cere’s partner who will escort Cal to the Archives. You will come across the first Jedha Scroll while completing this mission.

You will find Jedha Scrolls lying on the ground as shown above. The interact prompt will pop up when you move close to the item, and it is stored in your inventory.

We found around five Jedha Scrolls while completing the rendezvous with Cere main mission. If you are looking to get more Jedha Scrolls, explore the planet when you can. Jedha Scrolls are a type of currency in the game that can be traded to get certain gear like lightsaber components and other materials.

Where to use Jedha Scrolls in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Jedha Scrolls can be used at Sister Taske’s shop located at Cere’s Archives on Jedha. You can trade specific items by exchanging the Jedha Scrolls. If you are planning to get new components and materials for your lightsaber, then this is the best shop in the game.

Jedha is a massive planet, and you will get to explore it more during the later phases of the game. We recommend collecting and stocking up on Jedha Scrolls so you can trade them at once for an entire lightsaber component set.