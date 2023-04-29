Full mission list for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Much like its predecessor, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a galaxy-spanning narrative that sees Cal Kestis continue his crusade against the Empire. With new characters, missions, planets, and more, there is plenty of content for Star Wars fans in Jedi: Survivor.

Jedi: Survivor will see players travel to various different planets and celestial bodies. From arid desert wastelands to a shattered moon base, players will explore maps filled with enemies, puzzles, and other challenges.

Related: Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a New Game Plus mode?

While the main story can take hours to complete, and with so much choice as to where you can go as you progress, you may be curious about what exactly the Jedi: Survivor mission list may look like.

All Missions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is split into six different chapters, each marking a major point of progression in the game’s main storyline. Dispersed between these six chapters there are 23 total sub-chapters that mark your progression through each story beat.

Alongside this main narrative are countless side missions, called Rumors, as well as optional puzzles, challenges, and hundreds of collectibles to scavenge for. Below are all the main story chapters and sub-chapters that you will advance through:

Chapter 1.1 The Heist Chapter 1.2 The Escape Chapter 1.3 Alone

Chapter 2.1 Pyloon’s Saloon Chapter 2.2 The Key to Tanalorr Chapter 2.3 The Fallen Jedi

Chapter 3.1 A New Home Chapter 3.2 The Nightsister Chapter 3.3 Reunion Chapter 3.4 On The Trail

Chapter 4.1 The Hidden Path Chapter 4.2 Abyss Compass Chapter 4.3 The Lucrehulk Chapter 4.4 Freeing Zee

Chapter 5.1 Rayvis Defeated Chapter 5.2 Compass Acquired Chapter 5.3 Betrayal Chapter 5.4 Siege

Chapter 6.1 Kata Akuna Chapter 6.2 Wrath Chapter 6.3 The Arrays Chapter 6.4 The Abyss Chapter 6.5 A New Path



Related: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is so buggy it will take weeks of patches to fix it

Not all of these chapters will be in this exact order, as at multiple points you will get the opportunity to choose between exploring two locations. Once the story has concluded, however, you will have advanced throughout all six chapters.