Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a New Game Plus mode?

New Game Plus is a popular feature in video games that allows players to experience a game again, but with more difficult enemies and all of their gear from their first playthrough. Essentially, players get to keep their same character and build while experiencing a more challenging game in return. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t have a New Game Plus mode at its launch, and players are curious if Jedi: Survivor has one available to start.

You can find out the answer to that question and any other possible details about the game’s New Game Plus mode in the guide below.

New Game Plus mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

We are happy to say that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does feature a full-fledged New Game Plus mode at launch. You can only access the mode after you have beaten the main story of Survivor at least one time on any difficulty level. After you reach the end credits, the game will explain how New Game Plus works. In Survivor, the mode is called “New Journey +,” but it works the same as a traditional New Game Plus mode.

To access New Journey +, you can visit the main menu and select the option after beating the game in your initial playthrough. In this new mode, you will be able to keep your stances, cosmetics, and Skill Points that you earned from your first save.

In addition to that, however, you also have a few new perks at your disposal. You can see those perks and what they do in Survivor below.

Purity: Grants a massive increase in weapon damage for both enemies and friends

Warrior: Replaces standard enemies with new, more difficult combat encounters

Trendsetter: Randomizes your cosmetics upon death

You can choose whether or not to activate these perks through the Perks menu at a Meditation Point. We recommend activating at least one or two of them, though, as they are what makes the New Journey + mode so unique and allow for more replayability in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.