How to complete the Fracture Endurance Challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally here, focusing on a new journey for Cal Kestis as he stands up against the Empire. While exploring the planets you will come across various tests like the Fractured Endurance Challenge. These Force Tear challenges put players in a fighting pit against numerous enemies, and you need to know how to complete them.

The storyline in Jedi: Survivor has Cal Kestis visiting several planets including The Shattered Moon. You will visit this location for the first time to research more about Tanalorr to figure out Dagan Gera’s plan. When you are exploring the Shattered Moon location, you’ll come across a Force Tear that takes Cal to the Fractured Endurance Challenge.

These challenges are to test your Jedi skills, and completing them can be tricky as you face several enemies at once. Before entering these challenges, make sure to have the proper abilities unlocked from the Skill Tree to eliminate the enemies easily. We have completed this challenge with different Stances, and there are a few things you can follow to win against the opponents quickly.

Here’s how to complete the Fractured Endurance Challenge in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to find the Fractured Endurance Challenge Force Tear in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The Fractured Endurance Challenge Force Tear is located at the Automated Forge on the Shattered Moon. The Automated Forge is on Level A, and this area has 15 collectibles including the Force Tear. Check the map image above to see the exact location for the Fractured Endurance Challenge. Interact with the Force Tear after reaching the location to start the challenge.

During the Fractured Endurance Challenge, Cal will be put up against 150 Battle Droids, and you need to cut through them quickly. This is a timed challenge, and you need to defeat the Battle Droids as quickly as possible. Although these Battle Droids fall apart within a couple of strikes, facing 150 of them can be overwhelming.

How to win the Fractured Endurance Challenge in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

While replaying the Factured Endurance Challenge, we used all the stances available in the game. The Dual Wield and Double-Bladed Stances perform better than others against these Battle Droids, and you can get a few skill upgrades to cut through them easily. Similarly, these Battle Droids are light enemies, so you can push or pull them easily with Force powers.

You want to start by moving around the arena to eliminate the Droids and bring up your Force Meter. Use Force to pull multiple enemies close to Cal and eliminate them quickly with your lightsabers. These Battle Droids shoot blasters, throw grenades, and also charge at Cal while self-destructing. You need to jump and evade some of these attacks to preserve Cal’s health. If you don’t have any stim upgrades, use the healing only when your health gets critically low.

Precision Evading is also a great choice in this scenario as it brings up your Force Meter. When there are too many Droids on the field, you can use Force pull to bring them close to Cal, and then slow them down to eliminate most of the enemies at once. When they charge at Cal with grenades, try to perform different lightsaber throws as this triggers a chain of explosions.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

If you want to fight with the Dual Wield Stance make sure to have the following upgrades unlocked from the Skill Tree.

Backstep Slash

Split Reflection

Twin Vipers

Serpent’s Bite

Dancing Blades

Precision Release

If you want to cut through these Battle Droids like Darth Maul, then go for the Double-Bladed Stance. Here are the best upgrades to use for the Double-Bladed Stance from the Skill Tree.

Gathering Tempest

Endless Hurricane

Double Orbit

Multifold Reflection

Controlled Throw

Repulsing Burst

As for Force powers, you want to push and pull multiple enemies at the same time. Here are some of the abilities you can unlock to maximize Force push and pull from the Skill Tree.

Radial Push

Wrenching Pull

Unrelenting Pull

Extended Hold

Superior Hold

Swift Focus

You can try out this Force Tear challenge using other Stances as well to get better timing. After defeating 150 Battle Droids you will be rewarded with Skill Points for completing the Factured Endurance Challenge in Jedi: Survivor.