How to use Precision Evade in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you must fight various types of enemies throughout the game, and mastering lightsaber combat will help you slay each of them. Precision Evade is one of the techniques you can use to avoid an opponent’s attack and you need to learn how to time these properly.

While exploring the planets in Jedi: Survivor, you will face opponents who carry lightsabers, blasters, and other melee weapons. You can become easily outnumbered on the field, especially at higher difficulties. This is where evading and parrying come in, as it trains you to survive in combat even when outnumbered.

These are two of the rudimentary skills in lightsaber combat, and you can also unlock certain skills to sharpen evasive techniques in Jedi: Survivor. Here’s how to perform a Precision Evades in Jedi: Survivor.

How to do a Precision Evade in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

While fighting opponents in Jedi: Survivor, you can perform a number of moves to win in combat. You can parry with your lightsaber and counter with a combination to defeat the enemy. Likewise, you can also perform Precision Evades against an opponent’s attack to get an advantage in the fight.

Precision Evade is an ability you can use in combat. To perform a Precision Evade, wait for the opponent’s attack, and move out of the way at the very last second to regain some Force Meter. Press B on the controller or Tab on the keyboard to perform a Precision Evade while standing still.

Mastering Precision Evade can be tricky as you need to wait for the attack to happen and press the evade button before it strikes your character. This triggers a slow-motion movement as shown in the images above.

Precision Evades massively depend on timing, which can be improved via lightsaber combat in Training. We also recommend switching on the Slow Motion option for combat as it will allow you to perfectly perform a Precision Evade every time while fighting opponents.

How to master Precision Evade in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

You will learn the different evading and parrying techniques while progressing through the game and by unlocking new skills. You can also improve and hone your skills via the Training room that can be accessed at the Meditation Points.

In Training, you can place Cal in different situations and practice basic and advanced lightsaber combat. Training helps you get a better idea of the move sets and timing in combat. Cal can also perform various force moves that you can practice in training and incorporate during combat.

To learn how to evade properly in Jedi: Survivor, select the evade option under basic training. The basic evade will train you how to perform regular evades before the enemy attacks. In the advanced section, you’ll find the advanced evade option that trains you to quickly evade enemy attacks.

You can complete this training session by performing Precision Evades against Stormtroopers. Even while performing Precision Evades it is best to focus on the opponent’s weapon as they can follow up with other moves.