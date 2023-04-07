Best Star Wars games to play before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Only weeks out from launch, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is among the most anticipated releases of 2023 with thousands of pre-orders already made. Many hardcore Star Wars fans may be itching to get their hands on the next game in the franchise, but luckily for the franchise’s most loyal followers, there’s plenty of games to play as you wait for Cal Kestis to make his return.

Jedi: Survivor is only of many games released and set in the Star Wars universe. As an over-four-decade-old franchise, Star Wars has released countless projects across films, television series, books, video games, and more. The only recently launched game series by Respawn Entertainment is only a small part of the much grander, sprawling Star Wars timeline, though has already emerged as a fan favorite.

While Jedi: Survivor has relatively few tie-ins to other Star Wars games, there are several titles that could give players a greater understand and context of the universe. If you are looking to play through a few Star Wars titles before jumping into Jedi: Survivor, here are the games that you should consider.

Star Wars games to play before Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi: Fallen Order is certainly the most obvious answer; before getting into Jedi: Survivor players should run through this first installment in Respawn Entertainment’s franchise. Jedi: Fallen Order introduced Cal Kestis to the Star Wars universe, a disgraced Jedi padawan that survived Order 66 and lives in exile under the emerging Empire.

In typical Star Wars fashion, Cal is thrusted into adventure and discovers his own found-family aboard the Stinger Mantis. The souls-like combat system, puzzles, and gripping narrative quickly made Jedi: Fallen Order into one of the most memorable and enjoyable Star Wars video games in recent memory.

Star Wars Battlefront II (2005)

This classic third/first-person-shooter was many fan’s first introduction to Star Wars games and has become an iconic hallmark of the franchise overall. Battlefront II boasts several game modes that players can enjoy. First, players can go through either the Empire or Republic campaigns, putting them either on the front lines of the Clone Wars or in Darth Vader’s 501st Legion.

Game modes such as Galactic Conquest offer up a Risk-like player-versus-player competition wherein two parties struggle for control across the entire galaxy. Instant Action has plenty of now classic game modes such as Capture the Flag, Attack and Defense, or Hero Assault. Despite its age, Battlefront II is still an incredible game to re-play.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars has ventured to create a grand scale RPG multiple times, though none have been quite as successful as Knights of the Old Republic. Set far, far before the events of any Star Wars films, Knights of the Old Republic takes place during the time the Galactic Republic.

In terms of an RPG, Knights of the Old Republic has everything that players could want, various combat and skill paths, a morality system, complex character relationships, and various endings for either the Dark or Light side path you can choose from. Though the outdated combat system may take some time to get a grasp on, Knights of the Old Republic is an experience that every Star Wars fan should have at some point.