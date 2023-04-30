How to complete the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows the story of Cal Kestis as he journeys across the galaxy to find a new refuge against the Empire. Most of the mechanics from the previous game, Jedi: Fallen Order, are present in Jedi: Survivor, including challenges like the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle. This is one of the craftier puzzles in the game, and you need to know how to solve it.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you travel to different planets around the galaxy to reunite Cal’s crew and find more clues about a new world called Tanalorr. While exploring these regions, you will come across stim upgrades, Essence Crystals, Force Tear challenges, and different kinds of puzzles. The Crypt of Uhrma is one of the puzzles you must solve on Jedha, and you need to know the correct solution for this to claim the hidden loot.

Here’s how to complete the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Jedi: Survivor.

Where is the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Jedi: Survivor

After reaching Jedha with the information you found on Koboh and the Shattered Moon, Cal and Merrin set for the Pilgrims Sanctuary to fight the Empire from taking over the safe house. This is when you first discover the Crypt of Uhrma, and there is a Force puzzle in this area that you need to solve.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

The Crypt of Uhrma is situated at the Trailhead Pantheon on Jedha. The Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point is the closest fast-travel location to the puzzle. Check the map image above to see the exact location of the Meditation Point.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment | Remix by Dipanjan

Once you reach this area, run along the right-hand side of the cliff and enter through the temple door, as shown by the yellow arrow on the image above. You will enter a room with several stormtroopers, so be careful while moving around.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

A staircase in this room unlocks a shortcut to the Crypt of Uhrma. However, you must first unlock this shortcut by traveling through the regular path. Take the door on the left side of the room to reach the area shown in the image below.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

You will come across a massive hallway, and there are a few enemies here as well. We recommend defeating them before moving ahead. Here you’ll have to traverse the structures to reach the Crypt of Uhrma.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

Once you reach the platform on Blustery Mesa, unlock the shortcut door. The door is on the platform as shown in the image above, and there is a group of Stormtroopers patrolling the area below. Defeat them and use the Force pull ability to pull out a column that will redirect the wind to assist your jump.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

You need to make the jump from the cliff shown in the image above to reach the entrance to the Crypt of Uhrma. Pulling out the column with the Force ability will help you make that jump easily. At the entrance to the Crypt, you’ll find a couple of Stormtroopers, and several smaller enemies, defeat them quickly and get inside the Crypt of Uhrma.

How to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment | Remix by Dipanjan

Inside the Crypt of Uhrma, you will find a unique puzzle that can be solved by using Force abilities. You will need to pull the smaller columns from the wall to unlock the passage. We have marked the columns you need to pull with Force on the image above with yellow arrows. Start from the top left, then pull the column on the top right, and finally pull the middle two columns on the bottom row.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

After unlocking this secret room, you’ll find a cylindrical metal chest inside, and these carry stim upgrades. Check the images above to see the exact location of this chest. Collect the Stim upgrade to increase max stims carried by BD-1.

Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

You will also find a door inside this hidden room that can be removed using the Force pull ability. Move the door to open the pathway, and this will take you to the cliff directly opposite the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point. Interact with the shortcut to cast a zipline so you can return to the exact point from where you started. This is how you can quickly complete the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle, unlocking some shortcuts along the path.