Scared of spiders? Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has the perfect setting for you

Anyone who saw the 2002 film Eight Legged Freaks as a kid can attest to the fact spiders are terrifying, and giant spiders are absolutely worse. While you might not expect it, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a giant spider that protagonist Cal Kestis will be forced to fight. Fortunately, arachnophobes won’t have to worry about having to skip the game due to one of the title’s settings options that can be enabled.

This setting isn’t shown when the game first boots up, but one screen does direct players to the options on the main title screen. In the “Accessibility” section within that menu, scroll down to the “Gameplay” headline, with the “Arachnophobia Safe Mode” being a toggle as the second option from the bottom.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another interesting feature that can be found underneath the Arachnophobia mode is something that can help players avoid humans losing limbs if they want. Having the lightsabers react more realistically to the movies was a big wish following the original game, but it seems EA is still offering an option for parents or people who find the gore to be a little too much. These moments may still happen in cutscenes, though, so be warned.

While the creatures are probably called some other name in the game, they largely look like giant spiders from their eyes to the many legs they have. There seem to be many new enemy types, so if you disable the spiders, you’ll still get to see plenty of new monsters and human enemies across the planets you visit in Jedi: Survivor.

Related: New Jedi: Survivor trailer has Luke Skywalker training Cal Kestis

These new accessibility options follow the move in gaming in the last five years or less to include settings in games that optimize the game to make it fun for as many people as possible. It’s a great effort and will make sure that more people are able to play the best games. It’s also a great incentive for EA, who can appeal to both audiences who were split on the last game, selling more titles.

The increase in accessibility in the industry is a positive move from an ethical perspective and one that should continue in perpetuity.