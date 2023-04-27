New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has Luke Skywalker training Cal Kestis

Following the overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, many fans can’t wait to get their hands on a copy of the game on April 28. The hype was real even before players got a look at a special figure training the protagonist, Cal Kestis, showing how prepared he is. And there’s no way he couldn’t be when he’s getting advice and training from Luke Skywalker himself.

In the video released today, players can see a series of clips showing the actors Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) hanging out during a motion capture session. While they both try to offer advice, it seems like the two protagonists are getting on each other’s nerves more than they are connecting with the Force.

Luke Skywalker takes the time to teach Cal Kestis how to be a Jedi Master.



Seeing as the video is just over a minute long, it’s likely that this will be one of PlayStation’s social media ads leading up to the game’s release tomorrow. If you so much as google the words “Jedi” or “Survivor” in the next week, you’re likely to see this video pop up on your timeline. It’s assuming, though, the first couple of times to see the two iconic actors interact with one another.

The best part is probably when Hamill comments on the innovations in lightsaber design since his time as the hero, asking Monaghan why he gets to have two lightsabers. When Monaghan tells him it’s still technically one, Hamill walks away while grumbling “they never gave me two lightsabers.”

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releasing tomorrow, April 28, this ad has been released in just enough time to capitalize on the game’s hype.