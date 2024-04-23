Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Star Wars

85 percent-rated Star Wars title is coming to EA Play

The perfect time to play.
Josh Challies
Published: Apr 23, 2024 03:44 am

A popular Star Wars title is making its way to the EA Play subscription service this week, so it could be the perfect time to pick up a membership. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earned critical acclaim after its release in 2023 and now, just a year later, you’ll be able to play it on EA Play.

Cal Kestis facing a Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Continue the journey.

Fans started to spot Star Wars Jedi: Survivor appearing on the PlayStation version of EA Play on April 22, dropping a major hint that big news was coming, which was then confirmed in a post on Xbox Wire.

The official announcement said Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would join EA Play on April 25 which, for users on Xbox platforms, means the game will also be available as part of a PC Game Pass or Ultimate Game Pass subscription.

If you don’t have a subscription but want to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it’s the perfect time to sign up. A monthly membership is significantly cheaper than buying the game outright, as it’s still listed at $62.99 on the Microsoft Store.

A month of membership will be enough to complete Star Wars Jedi: Survivor if that’s the only title you’re interested in from the service, as the full length of the main story takes around 18-20 hours to complete.

Fans on Metacritic gave Star Wars Jedi: Survivor an 85 percent rating, making it once of 2023’s most popular titles, and the game continues the story of Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The Star Wars video game universe is set to expand further this year with Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, while Fortnite is set for a new Star Wars collaboration in May, which makes it a great time to be a fan of the franchise.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.