How long is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Approximate time to beat

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has finally released after four years since Respawn Entertainment’s initial installment. Compared to Jedi: Fallen Order, this recent release takes a much grander scope, with a larger map, more combat styles, new mechanics, and more.

Before players jump back into the Star Wars galaxy for another adventure as Jedi Knight Cal Kestis, they may be curious how long the game will take to beat. Of course, Jedi: Survivor’s completion time will drastically vary depending on multiple factors, though there is a common consensus on how long the main story will last.

If you want to figure out how much time you will need to invest in Jedi: Survivor before booting it up, here is everything that you need to know.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor playthrough time

It will take you approximately 18 to 20 hours to beat Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s main storyline. This time is vary depending on how many side objectives you want to complete. You can run through the entire game without completing any side missions or Rumors, though there certainly are plenty that will increase your run time.

Your completion time will also depend on the difficulty setting you decide to play at. If you select either Story or Padawan difficulty settings, you will likely run closer to 18 hours, if not below that. On Jedi Master or Grand Master, you will likely reach above 20 hours as some bosses and mini-bosses have proven quite hard to beat on more difficult modes.

Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay is made up of three basic elements. Puzzles, exploration, and combat. If you tend to struggle with one or more of these tasks, your time will likely also increase. Personally, I am not inclined toward puzzles, and the many, many mental challenges increased my playthrough time more than any parkour or combat sections.