Tired of dying to the frog boss in Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a clever trick to beat Spawn of Oggdo

Everyone that played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order probably developed an intense fear of giant frogs within the first few hours of the game. The boss encounter with Oggdo Bogdo is the main theme in every Jedi: Fallen Order player’s nightmares. If you were hoping large toads went extinct between Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, get ready for your dreams to get shattered.

Frogs are a resilient species in the Star Wars universe and are back for vengeance in the freshly released Jedi: Survivor. One toadally awesome boss encounter in Jedi: Fallen Order wasn’t enough for Respawn, so the developer spawned another Oggdo in Jedi: Survivor that will tongue-pull you to your death over and over again. If that puntastic sentence didn’t paint a clear enough picture, the large frog boss makes its return in Jedi: Survivor, it’s called Spawn of Oggdo, and it’s arguably more difficult than the Oggdo Bogdo from the previous game.

Related: How to unlock the Blaster Stance in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Where do you fight Spawn of Oggdo in Jedi: Survivor?

Spawn of Oggdo is a set trap in Fort Kah’Lin on Koboh. Here’s what we mean by set trap: the boss is located underneath a platform that opens as soon as you step foot on it. There are several basic droid enemies on the platform to take your attention. Falling down Spawn of Oggdo’s boss arena together with a droid or two is a common scenario your first time through. Even when you already know what’s up, fighting and killing Spawn of Oggdo is a difficult task. However, there is a way to make your life much easier and kill the big frog with a couple of hits.

How to easily beat Spawn of Oggdo in Jedi: Survivor

The key to this Spawn of Oggdo boss battle trick lies in the two Bedlam Smasher enemies situated on a cliff above the platform leading to Spawn of Oggdo. They are quite sturdy enemies by themselves, so you’d be hitting three menacing rabbits with one stone.

Use Force Pull on the Bedlam Smashers to get them standing on the platform. Get on the platform for a brief moment, then immediately jump away. This will drop the Bedlam Smashers down Spawn of Oggdo’s layer, leaving you to enjoy their fight with the boss while you enjoy the show from the safety of the upper floor. Ideally, they’d kill the boss for you outright, but at the very least, they will deal heavy damage, and you will only need to put in a few hits before the boss goes down.

This brilliant display of desperate imagination is a product of a Jedi: Survivor redditor who got tired of dying to Spawn of Oggdo. A simplified version of this trick is dropping some of the basic droids down the platform. They don’t deal as much damage as the Bedlam Smashers, but it’s significantly easier to accomplish the trick that way because three droids are already on the platform when you arrive.